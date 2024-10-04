Left Menu

New 'Digital Arrest' Scam Uncovered: Rs 71 Lakh Lost

An employee of a Department of Atomic Energy institute in Indore was scammed of Rs 71 lakh through a new 'digital arrest' cyber fraud. Posing as law enforcement officers, fraudsters coerced him into paying the sum by fabricating legal threats and conducting fake interrogations over video calls.

Updated: 04-10-2024 23:13 IST
An employee of a Department of Atomic Energy institute in Indore has fallen victim to a sophisticated cyber fraud, losing Rs 71 lakh in a scam dubbed the 'digital arrest' operation, police reported on Friday.

Utilizing audio and video calls, the scammers impersonated law enforcement officers, confining the victim to his home under fabricated legal allegations. The victim, a scientific assistant at Raja Ramanna Advanced Technology Center, was first contacted on September 1 by a person claiming to be a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) officer, who falsely accused him of being involved in illegal activities.

Subsequent threats included a fake interrogation by someone posing as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer, which ultimately led the victim to transfer Rs 71.33 lakh to accounts specified by the criminals. Law enforcement is actively pursuing the capture of those responsible, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

