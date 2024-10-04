Outrage in Pune: Horrific Assault Sparks Demand for Action
A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three unidentified men in Pune, while her male friend was assaulted. The crime shocked the area and prompted NCP leader Supriya Sule to demand the resignation of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, citing a rise in crimes against women under his watch.
A 21-year-old woman endured a brutal assault by three unknown assailants near Pune, with her male companion also being tied and beaten, authorities reported on Friday.
The attackers, brandishing machetes and bamboo sticks, robbed the woman of her jewelry before subjecting her to a horrific ordeal. Police released sketches of two suspects, seeking public assistance to apprehend them.
NCP leader Supriya Sule criticized Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for failing to ensure women's safety, demanding his resignation amidst increasing crimes in Maharashtra.
