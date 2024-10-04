Outrage in Pune: Horrific Assault Sparks Demand for Action

A 21-year-old woman endured a brutal assault by three unknown assailants near Pune, with her male companion also being tied and beaten, authorities reported on Friday.

The attackers, brandishing machetes and bamboo sticks, robbed the woman of her jewelry before subjecting her to a horrific ordeal. Police released sketches of two suspects, seeking public assistance to apprehend them.

NCP leader Supriya Sule criticized Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for failing to ensure women's safety, demanding his resignation amidst increasing crimes in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)