Dutch Citizen Held in Moscow for Policeman Assault

A Moscow court on Friday ordered a Dutch citizen to be held in custody for two months, allegedly for attacking a policeman in the Russian capital.

According to the Moscow Courts Press Service, the man will remain incarcerated until December 3. Reports from Interfax news agency indicate that the individual was detained on September 3.

Police sources claim the Dutch national assaulted the officer after being questioned about knocking down a traffic sign near the Italian embassy in Moscow.

