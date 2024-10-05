Dutch Citizen Held in Moscow for Policeman Assault
A Moscow court has remanded a Dutch citizen in custody until December 3, accused of assaulting a policeman. The incident occurred outside the Italian embassy in Moscow, where the Dutchman allegedly struck an officer after being approached for knocking down a traffic sign.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 02:24 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 02:24 IST
A Moscow court on Friday ordered a Dutch citizen to be held in custody for two months, allegedly for attacking a policeman in the Russian capital.
According to the Moscow Courts Press Service, the man will remain incarcerated until December 3. Reports from Interfax news agency indicate that the individual was detained on September 3.
Police sources claim the Dutch national assaulted the officer after being questioned about knocking down a traffic sign near the Italian embassy in Moscow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Retired IT Officer Arrested for Forcing Minor to Clean Sewage with Shirt; Assault Case Registered
Family Demands Termination of Police Officers Over Alleged Assault on Army Major and Fiancée
The Unyielding Determination of Russian Swifties
Naveen Patnaik Demands Judicial Probe into Alleged Assault on Army Officer's Fiancé
Odisha Women's Commission Investigates Alleged Sexual Assault in Police Custody