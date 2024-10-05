Brazil's Supreme Court Holds X at Standstill Over Payment Dispute
Brazil's Supreme Court postponed its decision on allowing social media platform X, owned by Elon Musk, to resume operations. The court awaits correct payment of fines. X, suspended since August for non-compliance, claims fines were paid correctly but faces conflicting demands from the court.
Brazil's Supreme Court announced it would delay a decision on whether to permit social media giant X to resume its operations in the country, citing issues with the payment of fines. The court demands that the fines be settled with the correct bank.
X, a major player in the Brazilian market, has been suspended since late August after failing to adhere to legal requirements, including naming a local representative and moderating hate speech content. Despite the platform's claims of having made the necessary payments, the court found discrepancies.
Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes insisted on transferring the payment to the appropriate financial institution before any further rulings. X's legal team maintains its compliance and continues to seek restoration of services in Brazil, underlining their commitment to follow recent court orders.
