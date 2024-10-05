Security Forces Thwart Infiltration at LoC
Security forces have successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The operation, featuring the Indian Army and J-K Police, commenced following the detection of suspicious movements in Gugaldhar, leading to a brief exchange of fire.
Security forces have successfully foiled an attempt at infiltration along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, as confirmed by the Indian Army on Saturday.
The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, based in Srinagar, reported spotting suspicious activities in the Gugaldhar area, prompting troops to challenge the intruders. This led to an exchange of gunfire between the two sides.
The operation, still ongoing, is being spearheaded by a joint team comprising both the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army.
(With inputs from agencies.)
