Ola vs. High Court: Employer-Employee Relationship Dispute
The Karnataka High Court stayed a judgment classifying Ola's relationship with its drivers as employer-employee, requiring Ola to address harassment complaints. Ola appealed the ruling, arguing drivers are not employees but use its platform for services. The vacation bench of Justice S R Krishna Kumar and Justice M G Uma passed the interim stay.
The Karnataka High Court has temporarily suspended a previous judgment that identified the relationship between ANI Technologies Private Limited, known as Ola, and its drivers as that of employer-employee. This earlier decision required Ola to address sexual harassment complaints involving its drivers.
The interim stay was issued by a vacation bench composed of Justice S R Krishna Kumar and Justice M G Uma. They responded to Ola's appeal against the earlier judgment handed down on September 30.
The original verdict compelled Ola and its Internal Complaints Committee to provide compensation to a complainant, highlighting the company's failure to act due to claims the drivers aren't employees. However, Ola's legal representative, senior advocate Dhyan Chinnappa, argued the initial judgment mistakenly labeled the driver-company relationship.
