Chhattisgarh's Groundbreaking Counter-Insurgency Victory

In Chhattisgarh, a major counter-insurgency operation resulted in the death of 31 Naxalites, marking the highest fatalities in one single incident since the state's inception. The operation involved 1,500 security personnel and was executed in the Narayanpur and Dantewada districts over a challenging 48-hour forest campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dantewada | Updated: 05-10-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic achievement, Chhattisgarh's security forces executed a counter-insurgency operation that resulted in the elimination of 31 Naxalites. This event, according to officials, marks the highest number of fatalities in a single operation since the state's formation 24 years ago.

The meticulously planned operation saw 1,500 personnel embarking on a challenging 48-hour journey through the dense forests of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts. Initiated based on credible intelligence, the offensive was launched on October 3 and involved District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force members.

The operation is a significant milestone in the state's mission to curb the Naxal menace, with the backing of additional support from the Central Reserve Police Force. The security forces recovered a cache of weapons from the encounter site while securing the area further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

