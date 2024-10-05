Chhattisgarh's Groundbreaking Counter-Insurgency Victory

In a historic achievement, Chhattisgarh's security forces executed a counter-insurgency operation that resulted in the elimination of 31 Naxalites. This event, according to officials, marks the highest number of fatalities in a single operation since the state's formation 24 years ago.

The meticulously planned operation saw 1,500 personnel embarking on a challenging 48-hour journey through the dense forests of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts. Initiated based on credible intelligence, the offensive was launched on October 3 and involved District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force members.

The operation is a significant milestone in the state's mission to curb the Naxal menace, with the backing of additional support from the Central Reserve Police Force. The security forces recovered a cache of weapons from the encounter site while securing the area further.

