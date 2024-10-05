Dramatic Capture: Police Nab Murder Suspect Amidst Escape Attempt

In a dramatic turn of events, a murder suspect was shot at and apprehended by police after a violent escape attempt, according to a senior official on Saturday.

Identified as Richard Sachin, 25, from Muthalagupatti, the suspect was initially arrested along with three others by police on October 3 in connection with a murder investigation.

While being transported to Malapatti on October 4 to recover alleged crime weapons, Sachin attacked officers in a bid to flee, prompting police to open fire and capture him. Both Sachin and an injured officer were admitted to the government medical college hospital in Dindigul for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)