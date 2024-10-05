Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Police Nab Murder Suspect Amidst Escape Attempt

A murder suspect, Richard Sachin, was shot at by police during an escape attempt. The incident occurred while he was being transported to recover weapons related to a murder case. Injured in the confrontation, both Sachin and a policeman were hospitalized in Dindigul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-10-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 15:18 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, a murder suspect was shot at and apprehended by police after a violent escape attempt, according to a senior official on Saturday.

Identified as Richard Sachin, 25, from Muthalagupatti, the suspect was initially arrested along with three others by police on October 3 in connection with a murder investigation.

While being transported to Malapatti on October 4 to recover alleged crime weapons, Sachin attacked officers in a bid to flee, prompting police to open fire and capture him. Both Sachin and an injured officer were admitted to the government medical college hospital in Dindigul for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

