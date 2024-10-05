Dramatic Capture: Police Nab Murder Suspect Amidst Escape Attempt
A murder suspect, Richard Sachin, was shot at by police during an escape attempt. The incident occurred while he was being transported to recover weapons related to a murder case. Injured in the confrontation, both Sachin and a policeman were hospitalized in Dindigul.
In a dramatic turn of events, a murder suspect was shot at and apprehended by police after a violent escape attempt, according to a senior official on Saturday.
Identified as Richard Sachin, 25, from Muthalagupatti, the suspect was initially arrested along with three others by police on October 3 in connection with a murder investigation.
While being transported to Malapatti on October 4 to recover alleged crime weapons, Sachin attacked officers in a bid to flee, prompting police to open fire and capture him. Both Sachin and an injured officer were admitted to the government medical college hospital in Dindigul for treatment.
