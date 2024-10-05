Rajasthan Custodial Death Sparks Controversy

A Rajasthan Police officer has been suspended following an incident where a rape suspect allegedly committed suicide while in police custody, officials reported on Saturday.

The officer, identified as Lohawat Circle Officer Shankar Lal Chhaba, will be attached to Jaipur's Police Headquarters during the suspension, according to a spokesperson.

The suspension was enacted by Rajasthan's Director General of Police, Utkal Ranjan Sahoo, due to a planned departmental inquiry. The alleged suicide has led to public protests, with demonstrators accusing authorities of murder.

