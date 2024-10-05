Boosting Voter Turnout: Latur's Strategic Campaign
The Collector of Maharashtra's Latur district initiates a voter awareness campaign for the assembly polls, targeting low-turnout areas. In a review meeting, Election Officer Varsha Thakur-Ghuge instructed officers to meticulously plan all phases of the election process and submit action plans to the SVEEP cell.
05-10-2024
- Country:
- India
The Collector of Latur district in Maharashtra has spearheaded an initiative aimed at increasing voter turnout in the upcoming assembly elections.
During a recent review meeting, Collector and Election Officer Varsha Thakur-Ghuge emphasized the need for a meticulous planning strategy to boost voter engagement.
The initiative, focusing on areas with historically low voter participation, requires a comprehensive plan submitted to the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) cell.
