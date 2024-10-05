Left Menu

Boosting Voter Turnout: Latur's Strategic Campaign

The Collector of Maharashtra's Latur district initiates a voter awareness campaign for the assembly polls, targeting low-turnout areas. In a review meeting, Election Officer Varsha Thakur-Ghuge instructed officers to meticulously plan all phases of the election process and submit action plans to the SVEEP cell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:56 IST
The Collector of Latur district in Maharashtra has spearheaded an initiative aimed at increasing voter turnout in the upcoming assembly elections.

During a recent review meeting, Collector and Election Officer Varsha Thakur-Ghuge emphasized the need for a meticulous planning strategy to boost voter engagement.

The initiative, focusing on areas with historically low voter participation, requires a comprehensive plan submitted to the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) cell.

