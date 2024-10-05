Left Menu

Bihar Policemen Suspended Over Sand Mining Bribery Scandal

Seven policemen in Bihar's Saran district were suspended for allegedly accepting bribes from trucks carrying illegally-mined sand. Among those suspended is the station house officer. Twelve additional officers were sent to police lines pending further investigation after an inquiry confirmed the allegations.

In a significant crackdown on corruption, seven policemen stationed at the Doriganj police station in Bihar's Saran district were suspended on Saturday. They are accused of accepting bribes from trucks transporting illegally-mined sand, according to sources.

Included among the suspended officers is the station house officer, who along with six other personnel, faces disciplinary action. This move came following an inquiry that substantiated the bribery allegations against them.

Meanwhile, twelve other police personnel from the same station have been relocated to police lines, awaiting clarification on why they should not face similar disciplinary measures for dereliction of duty.

