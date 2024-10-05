Bihar Policemen Suspended Over Sand Mining Bribery Scandal

In a significant crackdown on corruption, seven policemen stationed at the Doriganj police station in Bihar's Saran district were suspended on Saturday. They are accused of accepting bribes from trucks transporting illegally-mined sand, according to sources.

Included among the suspended officers is the station house officer, who along with six other personnel, faces disciplinary action. This move came following an inquiry that substantiated the bribery allegations against them.

Meanwhile, twelve other police personnel from the same station have been relocated to police lines, awaiting clarification on why they should not face similar disciplinary measures for dereliction of duty.

