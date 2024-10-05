Left Menu

Hyderabad Police Registers FIR Against Temple Priest Over Hate Speech Allegations

Hyderabad Police filed an FIR against Yati Narsinghanand, a temple head priest, after allegations of derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. The complaint, lodged by AIMIM, cites past hate speech instances and demands action. Protests followed, with calls for canceling Narsinghanand's bail due to repeated offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-10-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 22:58 IST
Hyderabad Police Registers FIR Against Temple Priest Over Hate Speech Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

The Hyderabad Police took decisive action on Saturday by registering an FIR against Yati Narsinghanand, the head priest of a temple in Uttar Pradesh. This action came in response to a complaint from the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, citing derogatory remarks made by Narsinghanand about Prophet Muhammad.

The FIR was lodged by the Cyber Crime police station under the city police, invoking relevant provisions of the IT Act and BNS. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, after meeting with city police officials, shared the complaint and FIR on social media platform 'X', illustrating the urgency of the matter.

Owaisi, citing a Supreme Court judgment, pressed for swift action against hate speech and called for Narsinghanand's bail cancellation due to past offenses. He urged the public to stay calm as the legal process unfolds, reiterating AIMIM's commitment to maintaining communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024