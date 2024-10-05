Hyderabad Police Registers FIR Against Temple Priest Over Hate Speech Allegations
The Hyderabad Police took decisive action on Saturday by registering an FIR against Yati Narsinghanand, the head priest of a temple in Uttar Pradesh. This action came in response to a complaint from the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, citing derogatory remarks made by Narsinghanand about Prophet Muhammad.
The FIR was lodged by the Cyber Crime police station under the city police, invoking relevant provisions of the IT Act and BNS. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, after meeting with city police officials, shared the complaint and FIR on social media platform 'X', illustrating the urgency of the matter.
Owaisi, citing a Supreme Court judgment, pressed for swift action against hate speech and called for Narsinghanand's bail cancellation due to past offenses. He urged the public to stay calm as the legal process unfolds, reiterating AIMIM's commitment to maintaining communal harmony.
