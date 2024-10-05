Left Menu

Landmark Conviction: Delhi's First Under New Criminal Code

In a significant legal milestone, a 20-year-old man named Neeraj has been convicted in Delhi's first case under the new Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita criminal laws. He was sentenced to three months in prison for a burglary committed in Rohini, marking the initial enforcement of the updated legal framework.

Updated: 05-10-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 23:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented ruling, a 20-year-old man has been convicted under Delhi's newly enacted criminal laws, as reported by the police on Saturday.

Neeraj, a Shakarpur resident, was found guilty of burglary under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, which came into effect on July 1. The court sentenced him to three months' imprisonment, officials confirmed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) G S Sidhu stated that the case was filed on July 9 after Neeraj was captured on CCTV committing a theft in Budh Vihar, Rohini. Following a swift investigation and trial, the court handed down the landmark sentence on September 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

