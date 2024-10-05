Landmark Conviction: Delhi's First Under New Criminal Code
In a significant legal milestone, a 20-year-old man named Neeraj has been convicted in Delhi's first case under the new Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita criminal laws. He was sentenced to three months in prison for a burglary committed in Rohini, marking the initial enforcement of the updated legal framework.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 23:08 IST
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented ruling, a 20-year-old man has been convicted under Delhi's newly enacted criminal laws, as reported by the police on Saturday.
Neeraj, a Shakarpur resident, was found guilty of burglary under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, which came into effect on July 1. The court sentenced him to three months' imprisonment, officials confirmed.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) G S Sidhu stated that the case was filed on July 9 after Neeraj was captured on CCTV committing a theft in Budh Vihar, Rohini. Following a swift investigation and trial, the court handed down the landmark sentence on September 9.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
DDA Housing Schemes 2024: Rapid Sell-Out in Rohini and Jasola
Rohini Property Dealer's Office Under Fire: No Injuries Reported
Hero’s Welcome: Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra Returns After Paris Olympics Triumph
Neeraj Chopra Shares Secret to Success: Mindset and Consistency
Grandson Convicted for Murdering Grandmother in Rohini