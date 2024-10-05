Outrage in India Over Hate Speech by Controversial Priest

The National Conference (NC) strongly condemned the remarks made by Yati Narsinghanand regarding Prophet Muhammad, calling for his immediate arrest. The controversial statements have caused significant distress among the Muslim community, both within India and globally.

Narsinghanand was again booked for hate speech after allegedly making objectionable comments that led to protests across various states in India. The Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU), comprising numerous religious bodies in Kashmir, joined the outcry, demanding swift legal action.

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar emphasized the potential of such remarks to disrupt communal peace and urged the government to act decisively against individuals inciting discord. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq of the MMU highlighted the need for accountability, expressing disappointment over the lack of stringent consequences for those spreading hatred.

