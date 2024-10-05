Governor Slams West Bengal Over Rising Rape Cases
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose criticized the state government for its alleged failure to take timely actions against rising rape cases. His remarks come after the alleged rape and murder of a 10-year-old in Jaynagar. Locals protested violently against perceived government inaction, a suspect was arrested.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose issued a scathing critique of the state government, attributing a rise in rape cases to its inaction. He was responding to public outrage over the alleged rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Jaynagar, South 24 Parganas district.
The governor accused the government of mishandling a previous case at RG Kar Medical College, calling it a catalyst for similar incidents. Bose emphasized the need for prompt and decisive action to deter heinous crimes and maintain public trust.
Public frustration boiled over as locals set a police outpost ablaze following the recovery of the minor's body. Law enforcement has since made one arrest related to the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transgender Arrested for Alleged Murder in Palghar: Police Report
CPI(M) Holds Rally Demanding Justice for Raped and Murdered Doctor
Delhi Police Nabs Parole Jumper Convicted in Murder Case
Chilling Murder: Woman's Body Found Dismembered in Malleswaram
Primary School Principal Arrested for Murder of Six-Year-Old Girl in Gujarat