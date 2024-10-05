Governor Slams West Bengal Over Rising Rape Cases

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose issued a scathing critique of the state government, attributing a rise in rape cases to its inaction. He was responding to public outrage over the alleged rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Jaynagar, South 24 Parganas district.

The governor accused the government of mishandling a previous case at RG Kar Medical College, calling it a catalyst for similar incidents. Bose emphasized the need for prompt and decisive action to deter heinous crimes and maintain public trust.

Public frustration boiled over as locals set a police outpost ablaze following the recovery of the minor's body. Law enforcement has since made one arrest related to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)