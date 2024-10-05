Left Menu

Tragic Family Murder in Amethi: A Tale of Alleged Affair and Grief

In Amethi, a Dalit school teacher, Sunil Kumar, and his family were killed by Chandan Verma, reportedly due to a failed relationship with Kumar's wife. The incident led to public outrage, with demands for justice and criticism of the police's handling of prior complaints. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the victims' family of government support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 05-10-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 23:46 IST
In a shocking incident in Amethi, a Dalit school teacher and his family were brutally murdered, allegedly due to a relationship gone sour. This tragic event has stirred public unrest, with many blaming inadequate police action.

Sunil Kumar, the teacher, his wife Poonam, and their two daughters were shot dead by Chandan Verma, who was arrested shortly after the killings. The police revealed that Poonam had previously lodged a complaint against Verma for harassment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the bereaved family, promising justice and government assistance. The incident has raised concerns about safety and police responsiveness, with political figures and the public demanding stricter law enforcement.

