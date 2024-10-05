Tragic Family Murder in Amethi: A Tale of Alleged Affair and Grief

In a shocking incident in Amethi, a Dalit school teacher and his family were brutally murdered, allegedly due to a relationship gone sour. This tragic event has stirred public unrest, with many blaming inadequate police action.

Sunil Kumar, the teacher, his wife Poonam, and their two daughters were shot dead by Chandan Verma, who was arrested shortly after the killings. The police revealed that Poonam had previously lodged a complaint against Verma for harassment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the bereaved family, promising justice and government assistance. The incident has raised concerns about safety and police responsiveness, with political figures and the public demanding stricter law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)