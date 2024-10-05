Tragic Family Murder in Amethi: A Tale of Alleged Affair and Grief
In Amethi, a Dalit school teacher, Sunil Kumar, and his family were killed by Chandan Verma, reportedly due to a failed relationship with Kumar's wife. The incident led to public outrage, with demands for justice and criticism of the police's handling of prior complaints. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the victims' family of government support.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Amethi, a Dalit school teacher and his family were brutally murdered, allegedly due to a relationship gone sour. This tragic event has stirred public unrest, with many blaming inadequate police action.
Sunil Kumar, the teacher, his wife Poonam, and their two daughters were shot dead by Chandan Verma, who was arrested shortly after the killings. The police revealed that Poonam had previously lodged a complaint against Verma for harassment.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the bereaved family, promising justice and government assistance. The incident has raised concerns about safety and police responsiveness, with political figures and the public demanding stricter law enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transgender Arrested for Alleged Murder in Palghar: Police Report
CPI(M) Holds Rally Demanding Justice for Raped and Murdered Doctor
Delhi Police Nabs Parole Jumper Convicted in Murder Case
Chilling Murder: Woman's Body Found Dismembered in Malleswaram
Primary School Principal Arrested for Murder of Six-Year-Old Girl in Gujarat