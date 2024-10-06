Left Menu

Delhi High Court Reviews Umar Khalid's UAPA Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court is set to hear the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid in a UAPA case linked to the February 2020 communal riots. Co-accused Sharjeel Imam and others are also seeking bail. The protests against CAA and NRC triggered the unrest.

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to review the bail petition of Umar Khalid, a former JNU student, related to charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) concerning the February 2020 communal riots in Delhi. Khalid, arrested in September 2020, challenges prior trial court decisions denying him bail.

Moreover, bail appeals for co-defendants, including student activist Sharjeel Imam and United Against Hate's Khalid Saifi, are on a forthcoming bench's agenda. Initially assessed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, these cases shifted following his reassignment to Madhya Pradesh High Court as Chief Justice.

Authorities allege that Khalid and others orchestrated violent riots against the CAA and NRC, resulting in 53 deaths. Prior court findings supported claims of Khalid's involvement, citing witness testimony. Meanwhile, co-accused Imam's appeal against a denied bail, dating back to August 25, 2020, awaits resolution.

