Night of Drones: Ukraine Endures Russian Assault

Russia launched a significant overnight drone attack across Ukraine, focusing on Kyiv and Odesa. Ukrainian air defenses managed to intercept 56 of the 87 drones. The attack resulted in damage to infrastructure, with one person injured, while air-raid alerts persisted for hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 14:26 IST
Night of Drones: Ukraine Endures Russian Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant overnight offensive, Russia dispatched a fleet of drones targeting Ukraine, with capital city Kyiv and the Black Sea port of Odesa bearing the brunt of the assault, according to Ukrainian officials.

The State Emergency Service reported that Odesa sustained damage to warehouses and cargo trucks, with one individual injured during the multi-wave drone attack. Ukrainian forces shot down 56 of 87 Russian drones, while another 25 were allegedly lost due to electronic jamming.

Kyiv's military administration confirmed that air defenses successfully intercepted all drones aimed at the city, avoiding casualties. Air raid alerts in Kyiv were issued three times, summing up to over five hours of anticipated attacks. Russia denies targeting civilians in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

