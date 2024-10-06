Night of Drones: Ukraine Endures Russian Assault
Russia launched a significant overnight drone attack across Ukraine, focusing on Kyiv and Odesa. Ukrainian air defenses managed to intercept 56 of the 87 drones. The attack resulted in damage to infrastructure, with one person injured, while air-raid alerts persisted for hours.
In a significant overnight offensive, Russia dispatched a fleet of drones targeting Ukraine, with capital city Kyiv and the Black Sea port of Odesa bearing the brunt of the assault, according to Ukrainian officials.
The State Emergency Service reported that Odesa sustained damage to warehouses and cargo trucks, with one individual injured during the multi-wave drone attack. Ukrainian forces shot down 56 of 87 Russian drones, while another 25 were allegedly lost due to electronic jamming.
Kyiv's military administration confirmed that air defenses successfully intercepted all drones aimed at the city, avoiding casualties. Air raid alerts in Kyiv were issued three times, summing up to over five hours of anticipated attacks. Russia denies targeting civilians in the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- drone attack
- Kyiv
- Odesa
- infrastructure
- air raid
- electronic jamming
- defenses
- military
ALSO READ
Odisha CM Announces Major Sports Infrastructure Plans During Stadium Visit
BJP MP urges Delhi's new CM Atishi to Investigate Liquor Policy and Address Infrastructure
Local Currency Financing: A Game-Changer for Sustainable Infrastructure in Emerging Markets
Key Appointments to Strengthen Public Works and Infrastructure Department
Need to shift to e-vehicles, develop EV charging infrastructure in NCR areas emphasized at PMO meeting on air pollution.