Massive Drug Bust: Authorities Seize Rs 1,814 Crore Worth of Mephedrone in Bhopal
Authorities have seized mephedrone worth Rs 1,814 crore from a factory near Bhopal. The Gujarat ATS and NCB conducted the raid, arresting two individuals for illegal drug manufacture and distribution. The operation marks a significant achievement in combating drug trafficking in India.
- Country:
- India
Authorities seized mephedrone valued at Rs 1,814 crore from a factory near Bhopal, marking an extraordinary success in India's fight against illegal drugs, officials announced Sunday. Two individuals, Amit Chaturvedi and Sanyal Prakash Bane, were apprehended in connection with this operation.
The large-scale raid was executed jointly by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi. In total, 907.09 kg of mephedrone, in both solid and liquid forms, was confiscated from the Bagroda industrial estate on Bhopal's outskirts. This operation dismantled the largest illegal MD factory discovered by the Gujarat ATS to date.
Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, praised the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies, emphasizing their role in enhancing national safety and health. "Kudos to Gujarat ATS and NCB! Their achievement is crucial in the battle against drug trafficking," Sanghavi stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ANF Cracks Down on Southern Punjab Drug Trafficking Ring Targeting Students
Punjab Police Cracks Major Drug Trafficking Syndicate
U.S. Sanctions Hit Drug Trafficking Networks in Colombia and Mexico
International Drug Trafficking Network Busted: 61 Arrested, €60 Million Seized
Organised crime, drug trafficking, terrorism are our common challenges: PM Modi after talks with Jamaican PM Holness.