Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident in Bihar's Sone River

In a tragic incident in Bihar's Rohtas district, six children drowned while bathing in the Sone river. The mishap occurred when they slipped into deep waters. Rescue operations, led by the State Disaster Response Force, are ongoing to locate one missing child. One child was successfully rescued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sasaram | Updated: 06-10-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 17:12 IST
Tragic Drowning Incident in Bihar's Sone River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident that has shocked the Rohtas district of Bihar, six children drowned in the Sone river while bathing on Sunday, according to local officials. The tragedy unfolded near Tumba village when the children, aged between 10 and 12, inadvertently slipped into the river's deep waters.

Rescue efforts were swiftly initiated by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), with teams recovering six bodies and successfully rescuing one child, who is now reportedly out of danger. However, one more child remains missing, and efforts are ongoing to locate them, said District Magistrate Udita Singh.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation, attempting to identify the deceased. The recovered bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, providing some closure as the community grapples with this tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024