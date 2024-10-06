Tragic Drowning Incident in Bihar's Sone River

In a devastating incident that has shocked the Rohtas district of Bihar, six children drowned in the Sone river while bathing on Sunday, according to local officials. The tragedy unfolded near Tumba village when the children, aged between 10 and 12, inadvertently slipped into the river's deep waters.

Rescue efforts were swiftly initiated by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), with teams recovering six bodies and successfully rescuing one child, who is now reportedly out of danger. However, one more child remains missing, and efforts are ongoing to locate them, said District Magistrate Udita Singh.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation, attempting to identify the deceased. The recovered bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, providing some closure as the community grapples with this tragic loss.

