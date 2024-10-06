Congress Criticizes PM's Decision Reversal on Railway Service Merger

The Congress party has vocally criticized the Indian government's recent decision to reverse the merger of eight railway services. In a move it claims highlights a 'First Announce, Second Think' approach, the Congress argues the decision-making process under Prime Minister Narendra Modi endangers key national institutions.

According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, the Ministry of Railways will revert to recruiting via two separate examinations. This decision comes almost five years after the merger, intended to create a unified Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), was first announced.

Ramesh remarked that this rollback stems from concerns over the influx of generalist officers lacking technical expertise. He stressed that the railway system's engineering foundation was being undermined by efforts to standardize recruitment processes.

