Congress Criticizes PM's Decision Reversal on Railway Service Merger
The Congress party has criticized the Indian government's rollback of the railway service merger, citing the hasty decision-making process as detrimental to institutional integrity. The initial merger combined eight services into one, but recruitment will now be through separate examinations for civil and engineering services.
The Congress party has vocally criticized the Indian government's recent decision to reverse the merger of eight railway services. In a move it claims highlights a 'First Announce, Second Think' approach, the Congress argues the decision-making process under Prime Minister Narendra Modi endangers key national institutions.
According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, the Ministry of Railways will revert to recruiting via two separate examinations. This decision comes almost five years after the merger, intended to create a unified Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), was first announced.
Ramesh remarked that this rollback stems from concerns over the influx of generalist officers lacking technical expertise. He stressed that the railway system's engineering foundation was being undermined by efforts to standardize recruitment processes.
