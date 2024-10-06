Unrest Erupts Over Controversial Remarks by Priest Narsinghanand

Tension flared in Sheikhpura on Sunday as protests against priest Narsinghanand Saraswati's remarks on Prophet Muhammad led to a stone-pelting incident at a local police post. Authorities confirmed that 21 individuals were named in a case, with another 40-50 unidentified protestors facing charges.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik revealed that as the Muslim community gathered at Sheikhpura Qadeem post to submit a memorandum, chaos ensued when some elements within the protest began hurling stones. Police swiftly intervened to disperse the crowd and reinforce security.

While no injuries were reported, around a dozen participants have been detained. Authorities are reviewing footage to single out the culprits and have heightened security in the district. Tensions remain high as the community awaits official confirmation regarding Narsinghanand's detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)