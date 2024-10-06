Left Menu

Unrest Erupts Over Controversial Remarks by Priest Narsinghanand

Protests erupted against priest Narsinghanand Saraswati's controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad, leading to stone-pelting at Sheikhpura police post. Authorities registered cases against dozens, detained suspects, and increased security measures. Narsinghanand's detention remains unconfirmed while investigations continue to identify perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension flared in Sheikhpura on Sunday as protests against priest Narsinghanand Saraswati's remarks on Prophet Muhammad led to a stone-pelting incident at a local police post. Authorities confirmed that 21 individuals were named in a case, with another 40-50 unidentified protestors facing charges.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik revealed that as the Muslim community gathered at Sheikhpura Qadeem post to submit a memorandum, chaos ensued when some elements within the protest began hurling stones. Police swiftly intervened to disperse the crowd and reinforce security.

While no injuries were reported, around a dozen participants have been detained. Authorities are reviewing footage to single out the culprits and have heightened security in the district. Tensions remain high as the community awaits official confirmation regarding Narsinghanand's detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

