Tensions Rise Amid Protests Against Narsinghanand's Remarks
On Sunday, tensions escalated at the Sheikhpura police post after protesters, angered by priest Narsinghanand Saraswati's comments on Prophet Muhammad, pelted stones. Authorities registered cases against both identified and unidentified individuals. Two FIRs are filed against Narsinghanand, with his current status and location unclear.
- Country:
- India
Tensions escalated on Sunday when a protest against Narsinghanand Saraswati's controversial remarks about Prophet Muhammad turned violent. The incident occurred at the Sheikhpura police post, where protesters resorted to stone-pelting, causing a serious security threat.
Authorities quickly intervened, dispersing the crowd and deploying additional personnel to regain order. Police Superintendent Abhimanyu Manglik confirmed the unrest, attributing the violence to unruly elements within the crowd. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but several individuals were detained for their involvement.
As investigations continue, police are scrutinizing video footage to identify more culprits. Meanwhile, two FIRs have been lodged against Narsinghanand for his remarks, yet his detention remains unconfirmed. Heightened security measures have been implemented outside his residence at the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
