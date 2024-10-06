Left Menu

Elderly Man Arrested for Heinous Crime in Odisha

A 60-year-old man has been arrested in Jajpur district, Odisha, for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at his grocery store. The incident was reported to the local police by the victim's mother. Legal proceedings are underway under applicable laws, including the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old man has been arrested in Odisha's Jajpur district for allegedly raping a minor, as authorities confirmed on Sunday. The shocking incident from the Mangalpur area involves a 14-year-old Class 9 student who reportedly visited the accused's grocery shop.

The victim's mother, who lodged a formal complaint at the local police station, stated that she found her daughter unconscious on the shop's floor. Acting swiftly, the police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

Mangalpur police station's Inspector-in-Charge, Chinmayee Sahu, confirmed the arrest, adding that the accused will be presented in court following a medical examination and requisite legal procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

