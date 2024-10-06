Elderly Man Arrested for Heinous Crime in Odisha
A 60-year-old man has been arrested in Jajpur district, Odisha, for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at his grocery store. The incident was reported to the local police by the victim's mother. Legal proceedings are underway under applicable laws, including the POCSO Act.
A 60-year-old man has been arrested in Odisha's Jajpur district for allegedly raping a minor, as authorities confirmed on Sunday. The shocking incident from the Mangalpur area involves a 14-year-old Class 9 student who reportedly visited the accused's grocery shop.
The victim's mother, who lodged a formal complaint at the local police station, stated that she found her daughter unconscious on the shop's floor. Acting swiftly, the police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.
Mangalpur police station's Inspector-in-Charge, Chinmayee Sahu, confirmed the arrest, adding that the accused will be presented in court following a medical examination and requisite legal procedures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
