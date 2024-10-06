Tragedy Strikes Amethi: Government Aids Family of Slain Teacher

In a tragic event in Amethi, the Uttar Pradesh government has come forward to support the family of a murdered Dalit teacher with financial aid and benefits totaling Rs 38 lakh. The assistance was provided after the teacher, his wife, and their two young daughters were brutally killed.

State minister Rakesh Sachan, on behalf of the district, provided the grieving family with Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund, along with another Rs 33 lakh, a new house under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme, and five bighas of land. State Information Director Shishir confirmed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is actively monitoring the situation.

Among those present with Sachan during the visit were MLA Manoj Pandey and several local officials, all of whom expressed assurances of justice and support for the family. The murder suspect, Chandan Verma, was detained in Noida following a police operation to recover the firearm used in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)