Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Amethi: Government Aids Family of Slain Teacher

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended financial aid totaling Rs 38 lakh and other benefits to the family of a Dalit teacher killed alongside his wife and daughters in Amethi. Authorities, including a state minister, pledged justice and support to the grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli/Lucknow | Updated: 06-10-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 23:46 IST
Tragedy Strikes Amethi: Government Aids Family of Slain Teacher
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event in Amethi, the Uttar Pradesh government has come forward to support the family of a murdered Dalit teacher with financial aid and benefits totaling Rs 38 lakh. The assistance was provided after the teacher, his wife, and their two young daughters were brutally killed.

State minister Rakesh Sachan, on behalf of the district, provided the grieving family with Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund, along with another Rs 33 lakh, a new house under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme, and five bighas of land. State Information Director Shishir confirmed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is actively monitoring the situation.

Among those present with Sachan during the visit were MLA Manoj Pandey and several local officials, all of whom expressed assurances of justice and support for the family. The murder suspect, Chandan Verma, was detained in Noida following a police operation to recover the firearm used in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024