Viktor Bout: The Return of the 'Merchant of Death'

Viktor Bout, infamously known as the 'Merchant of Death', is reportedly back in the international arms trade following his release from U.S. imprisonment. The Wall Street Journal claims Bout is involved in negotiations to supply small arms to Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, citing various anonymous sources.

In August, Houthi representatives reportedly traveled to Moscow for a $10 million arms deal, where they encountered Bout. The transfers are yet to occur and exclude larger arms, like Russian anti-ship or anti-air missiles, which pose significant threats to U.S. military forces safeguarding international shipping lanes.

The Kremlin and Russia's defense authorities have not commented on this matter, and Reuters was unable to verify the report independently. Since his return to Russia, Bout joined the ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party but maintained a low public profile, despite his notorious past inspiring a major Hollywood film.

