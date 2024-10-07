ED Raids Target AAP Leader in Land Fraud Probe
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's premises and others in connection with a money laundering investigation tied to land fraud. The searches, also held in Ludhiana, prompted AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia to accuse authorities of politically motivated actions against their party.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out raids at the premises of AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora and other associates as part of an ongoing probe into a money laundering case linked to land fraud, according to official sources.
The residence of the 61-year-old MP in Gurugram, Haryana, was searched among other locations associated with individuals in Ludhiana.
Former Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, in a post on social media platform X, alleged that the raids aimed to weaken their party. Despite the crackdown, AAP members remain undeterred, he asserted. The searches were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Court Extends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's Judicial Custody in Money Laundering Case
Manish Sisodia Rallies Support for AAP in Delhi Assembly Polls
US Treasury Official to Strengthen Anti-Money Laundering Efforts in Colombia and Mexico
YouTuber Elvish Yadav Faces ED Scrutiny in High-Stakes Money Laundering Probe
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji in Money Laundering Case