ED Raids Target AAP Leader in Land Fraud Probe

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's premises and others in connection with a money laundering investigation tied to land fraud. The searches, also held in Ludhiana, prompted AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia to accuse authorities of politically motivated actions against their party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-10-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 09:58 IST
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out raids at the premises of AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora and other associates as part of an ongoing probe into a money laundering case linked to land fraud, according to official sources.

The residence of the 61-year-old MP in Gurugram, Haryana, was searched among other locations associated with individuals in Ludhiana.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, in a post on social media platform X, alleged that the raids aimed to weaken their party. Despite the crackdown, AAP members remain undeterred, he asserted. The searches were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(With inputs from agencies.)

