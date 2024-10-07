Gaza: A Year Under Siege - The Human and Economic Toll
Israel's prolonged offensive in Gaza, a response to the Hamas attack on October 7, has resulted in mass casualties and widespread devastation. Over 41,000 Palestinians have been killed, and more than 120,000 structures have been damaged, with the total damages costing approximately $18.5 billion.
Israel's ongoing military offensive in Gaza, initiated after Hamas' attack on October 7, has led to significant loss of life and widespread destruction across the region. Sources assert that tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed, and the conflict has severely impacted Gaza's infrastructure.
Statistics reveal approximately 41,000 Palestinians have died, with over 96,000 wounded, and more than 215,000 housing units damaged or destroyed. This offensive has displaced roughly 90% of Gaza's population, emphasizing the severe humanitarian crisis at hand.
The economic impact is equally devastating, with the destruction of infrastructure estimated at $18.5 billion. The conflict has highlighted the urgent need for resolution, as Gaza grapples with profound economic and human losses.
