Left Menu

Gaza: A Year Under Siege - The Human and Economic Toll

Israel's prolonged offensive in Gaza, a response to the Hamas attack on October 7, has resulted in mass casualties and widespread devastation. Over 41,000 Palestinians have been killed, and more than 120,000 structures have been damaged, with the total damages costing approximately $18.5 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 10:32 IST
Gaza: A Year Under Siege - The Human and Economic Toll
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's ongoing military offensive in Gaza, initiated after Hamas' attack on October 7, has led to significant loss of life and widespread destruction across the region. Sources assert that tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed, and the conflict has severely impacted Gaza's infrastructure.

Statistics reveal approximately 41,000 Palestinians have died, with over 96,000 wounded, and more than 215,000 housing units damaged or destroyed. This offensive has displaced roughly 90% of Gaza's population, emphasizing the severe humanitarian crisis at hand.

The economic impact is equally devastating, with the destruction of infrastructure estimated at $18.5 billion. The conflict has highlighted the urgent need for resolution, as Gaza grapples with profound economic and human losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024