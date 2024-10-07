Air Raid Alert: Kyiv Defends Against Russian Attack

In a renewed escalation of hostilities, Ukraine's air defence units are actively engaged in countering a Russian air assault targeting Kyiv. The city's military administration has confirmed this development on Monday through the Telegram messaging app.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, announced the activation of air defence systems as part of efforts to protect the capital. The public has been put on high alert as these defensive operations unfold.

The ongoing conflict highlights the tense military situation in the region, with both sides ramping up their tactical maneuvers. The use of social media platforms like Telegram underscores the modern dynamics of wartime communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)