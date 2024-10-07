Left Menu

Air Raid Alert: Kyiv Defends Against Russian Attack

Ukraine's air defence units are actively responding to a Russian air attack on Kyiv. An air raid alert was issued, and defensive measures are in place, according to Kyiv's military administration head, Serhiy Popko, via the Telegram messaging app.

Updated: 07-10-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 11:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Ukraine

In a renewed escalation of hostilities, Ukraine's air defence units are actively engaged in countering a Russian air assault targeting Kyiv. The city's military administration has confirmed this development on Monday through the Telegram messaging app.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, announced the activation of air defence systems as part of efforts to protect the capital. The public has been put on high alert as these defensive operations unfold.

The ongoing conflict highlights the tense military situation in the region, with both sides ramping up their tactical maneuvers. The use of social media platforms like Telegram underscores the modern dynamics of wartime communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

