Yogi Adityanath's Stance on Religious Respect
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condemned derogatory remarks against religious figures, stressing that all citizens must respect every sect and religion. This follows controversial comments by Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand. The CM enforced strict measures against anarchy, ensuring upcoming festivals are celebrated peacefully.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 12:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a firm warning against any derogatory remarks involving deities, great men, or saints of any religion, stating such talk will result in rigorous punishment.
This statement follows remarks made by Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand against Prophet Muhammad, urging respect across religious lines while outlining severe consequences for religious disrespect.
Adityanath reviewed the law and order situation and directed intensified security measures for upcoming festivals, emphasizing women's safety and the prevention of communal unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Highlights in Entertainment News: From Interfaith Harmony to Gaming History
BJP Urges Jagan Reddy to Declare Faith Ahead of Tirumala Temple Visit
Row over Tirupati laddus: It is matter of faith. If contaminated ghee was used, its unacceptable, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells SC.
Faith Kipyegon Dominates at Inaugural Athlos NYC Meet
AP CM Naidu came up with 'faith declaration' issue to divert attention from failure to convince people on Tirupati laddu quality: Jagan.