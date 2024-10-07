Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Stance on Religious Respect

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condemned derogatory remarks against religious figures, stressing that all citizens must respect every sect and religion. This follows controversial comments by Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand. The CM enforced strict measures against anarchy, ensuring upcoming festivals are celebrated peacefully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 12:31 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a firm warning against any derogatory remarks involving deities, great men, or saints of any religion, stating such talk will result in rigorous punishment.

This statement follows remarks made by Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand against Prophet Muhammad, urging respect across religious lines while outlining severe consequences for religious disrespect.

Adityanath reviewed the law and order situation and directed intensified security measures for upcoming festivals, emphasizing women's safety and the prevention of communal unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

