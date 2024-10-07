Yogi Adityanath's Stance on Religious Respect

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a firm warning against any derogatory remarks involving deities, great men, or saints of any religion, stating such talk will result in rigorous punishment.

This statement follows remarks made by Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand against Prophet Muhammad, urging respect across religious lines while outlining severe consequences for religious disrespect.

Adityanath reviewed the law and order situation and directed intensified security measures for upcoming festivals, emphasizing women's safety and the prevention of communal unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)