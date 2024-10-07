ASEAN Summit: A Renewed Push for Peace in Myanmar
Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra emphasizes the importance of ASEAN's role in resolving Myanmar's ongoing civil war, ahead of the bloc's summit in Laos. Collaborative efforts with Malaysia and international actors aim to revive peace initiatives despite stalled progress over the previous Five Point Consensus.
Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra stressed the need for ASEAN to take decisive action to end Myanmar's enduring civil war, as leaders prepare for their upcoming summit in Laos this week.
Since the military coup in February 2021 that displaced an elected civilian government, Myanmar has been embroiled in chaos. This unrest has escalated into a full-blown armed rebellion against the ruling junta.
Despite ASEAN's earlier Five Point Consensus, peace efforts have largely faltered. The summit in Laos is a critical juncture as ASEAN seeks to navigate the diplomatic landscape and push for progressive dialogue with resistance from Myanmar's military leaders.
