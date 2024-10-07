Major Drug Bust in Assam: Rs 1.60 Crore Worth Narcotics Seized

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam police seized narcotics worth over Rs 1.60 crore in the Karbi Anglong district on Monday. Authorities executed two successful operations, leading to the arrest of five individuals involved in the illicit trade.

The first operation took place near the State Bank of India branch under Khatkhati police station. Acting on credible information, law enforcers halted a vehicle en route to Arunachal Pradesh. Upon inspection, they found 117.52 grams of heroin cleverly hidden inside 10 soap cases. Three suspects, identified as Nong Irang, Taram Riyan, and Biraj Mali from Arunachal Pradesh, were detained. The confiscated heroin holds an estimated market value of Rs 1 crore, according to police sources.

In a separate incident, officials intercepted another vehicle at Kaliram Basti along the Assam-Nagaland border. This operation yielded 1.5 kg of brown sugar, resulting in the arrest of two men from Manipur, named Dhan Bahadur Khwa and Gamminchon Changloi. Authorities estimated the brown sugar to be worth Rs 60 lakh. The operations highlight the ongoing efforts to curb the spread of narcotics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)