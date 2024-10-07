Tragic Blast at Illegal Firecracker Unit Claims Lives

A fatal explosion occurred at an unauthorized firecracker manufacturing unit in Ragadganj village on Monday. The blast left two individuals dead, including a 15-year-old boy, and injured three others, according to local police reports.

Upon receiving news of the incident, police and administration teams promptly reached the site to initiate rescue efforts. Victims were quickly transported to Belsar community health center before being referred to a medical college. Tragically, Akash and Lallu succumbed to their injuries en route. Two others are in critical condition and have been transferred to Lucknow for advanced medical care.

The house, owned by Mohammad Farooq, who resides in Punjab, suffered significant structural damage. Authorities have deployed a dog squad and forensic units to the location for further investigation. Gonda Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal confirmed a comprehensive probe is underway, with promises of stringent actions against the responsible parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)