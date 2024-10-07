Clash Over 'Gogo Didi' Scheme Intensifies in Jharkhand
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren instructs deputy commissioners to file cases against BJP's 'Gogo Didi' scheme, claiming ECI norm violations. BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma argues actions are legal until poll notifications. BJP's Babulal Marandi criticizes Soren's constitutional knowledge, asserting the scheme's empowerment goals for women.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered all deputy commissioners to take legal action against those found violating Election Commission of India guidelines, following BJP's announcement of the 'Gogo Didi' scheme for women, which the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha claims breaches voter enrollment rules.
In response, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that political parties can conduct programs until the ECI issues an election notification. He argued that interference in the absence of rule violations would be illegal.
BJP state president Babulal Marandi criticized Soren's directive, suggesting constitutional ignorance and accusing the incumbent government of disrupting BJP's women's empowerment initiatives with the proposed financial assistance scheme.
