Left Menu

Clash Over 'Gogo Didi' Scheme Intensifies in Jharkhand

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren instructs deputy commissioners to file cases against BJP's 'Gogo Didi' scheme, claiming ECI norm violations. BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma argues actions are legal until poll notifications. BJP's Babulal Marandi criticizes Soren's constitutional knowledge, asserting the scheme's empowerment goals for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:50 IST
Clash Over 'Gogo Didi' Scheme Intensifies in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered all deputy commissioners to take legal action against those found violating Election Commission of India guidelines, following BJP's announcement of the 'Gogo Didi' scheme for women, which the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha claims breaches voter enrollment rules.

In response, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that political parties can conduct programs until the ECI issues an election notification. He argued that interference in the absence of rule violations would be illegal.

BJP state president Babulal Marandi criticized Soren's directive, suggesting constitutional ignorance and accusing the incumbent government of disrupting BJP's women's empowerment initiatives with the proposed financial assistance scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024