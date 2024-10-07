Left Menu

Nursing Student Assault Case: Arrests Made in Madhya Pradesh

Two individuals were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district following the assault and rape of a 20-year-old nursing student. Police continue to search for a third attacker involved. The incident prompted immediate police action after the student was found unconscious by the Narmada River.

Dindori | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:03 IST
In a grave incident in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district, authorities have detained two suspects in connection with the rape of a 20-year-old nursing student found unconscious by the Narmada River. The arrests come as police intensify efforts to apprehend a third individual implicated in the attack.

The shocking crime came to light on Sunday evening when passersby alerted police helplines about an unconscious woman, spurring swift police action. City Kotwali police station in-charge, Girwar Uikey, reported that the woman was hospitalized and, upon regaining consciousness, identified her assailants.

The student accused two locals, Chandrakant Maravi and Rajkumar, of persuading her to visit a deserted area where Maravi allegedly assaulted and raped her. As the perpetrators fled, an unknown individual allegedly molested and beat her, leading to her unconscious state. Authorities remain determined to bring this third suspect to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

