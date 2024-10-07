Left Menu

Diplomacy Over Force: A Call for Peace in Israel

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized that Israel's long-term security cannot rely solely on military might but requires a diplomatic approach. Speaking on the first anniversary of a Hamas attack, Barrot underscored that force should not replace political strategies, advocating for the return of hostages and displaced residents.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has asserted that Israel's security cannot solely depend on military force. In a statement released during his visit to Israel on the anniversary of a major Hamas attack, Barrot highlighted the urgency for a diplomatic resolution.

The Minister stated, 'Force alone cannot guarantee the security of Israel, your security. Military success cannot be a substitute for a political perspective.' His remarks come at a pivotal time as the region marks the first year since the eruption of conflict triggered by the attack.

Barrot further urged for the need to address humanitarian concerns, including the repatriation of hostages and allowing displaced individuals to return to their homes in the north. He stressed, 'After a year of war, the time for diplomacy has come.'

