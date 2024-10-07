Delhi Congress Seeks Citizens' Input for Manifesto
Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav initiated 'Dilliwalon Aao-Dilli Chalao' to gather public input for the party manifesto for upcoming Assembly polls. Various committees will address resident concerns, covering health, education, and more. The campaign includes a website and manifesto van for collecting suggestions.
- Country:
- India
Devender Yadav, Delhi Congress chief, has launched a new initiative to engage the public in shaping the party's manifesto for the forthcoming Assembly elections. The campaign, titled 'Dilliwalon Aao-Dilli Chalao', emphasizes soliciting suggestions from the capital's residents.
During the outreach at Palika Bazaar, Yadav highlighted that committees have been established to address issues identified by citizens. These committees cover diverse sectors such as health, education, electricity, water, and more, aiming to provide actionable solutions.
A newly inaugurated website and a phone line have been set up for citizens to offer feedback directly to sub-committees. Yadav is confident in Congress's ability to safeguard public interests, citing dissatisfaction with the governance by AAP and BJP over the past decade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Congress
- Devender Yadav
- manifesto
- Assembly polls
- suggestions
- AAP
- BJP
- citizens
- governance
ALSO READ
Haryana Assembly Polls: Women's Participation Highlighted
Rajouri Prepares for Second Phase of J&K Assembly Polls
BJP Criticizes AAP Over Lakshman-Ram Comparison Amid Liquor Scam Allegations
India Selects 'Laapataa Ladies' for 97th Academy Awards
Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' Chosen as India's Official Oscar 2025 Entry