Delhi Congress Seeks Citizens' Input for Manifesto

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav initiated 'Dilliwalon Aao-Dilli Chalao' to gather public input for the party manifesto for upcoming Assembly polls. Various committees will address resident concerns, covering health, education, and more. The campaign includes a website and manifesto van for collecting suggestions.

Updated: 07-10-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:36 IST
Devender Yadav, Delhi Congress chief, has launched a new initiative to engage the public in shaping the party's manifesto for the forthcoming Assembly elections. The campaign, titled 'Dilliwalon Aao-Dilli Chalao', emphasizes soliciting suggestions from the capital's residents.

During the outreach at Palika Bazaar, Yadav highlighted that committees have been established to address issues identified by citizens. These committees cover diverse sectors such as health, education, electricity, water, and more, aiming to provide actionable solutions.

A newly inaugurated website and a phone line have been set up for citizens to offer feedback directly to sub-committees. Yadav is confident in Congress's ability to safeguard public interests, citing dissatisfaction with the governance by AAP and BJP over the past decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

