Bihar Leads in AI-Driven Governance Innovation
Bihar is making significant strides in education and health, soon matching national standards, according to NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam. The state is pioneering data-driven governance with the GenNext Lab at BIPARD, integrating AI for policy and governance improvements, signaling a transformative era in effective governance.
- Country:
- India
Bihar is on the brink of catching up with the rest of India concerning education and health, according to NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam. Speaking at a press conference in Gaya, Subrahmanyam highlighted the imminent transformation of Bihar's governance, driven by improved service delivery in aspirational districts.
Subrahmanyam emphasized Bihar's pioneering role in AI-driven governance with the Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development's (BIPARD) GenNext Lab. This innovation aims to align policy-making with evolving global realities, providing tools for more agile and informed decisions among officials.
The BIPARD initiative will introduce three labs to advance governance training. The Bihar Next-Gen Lab, using AI technologies, will train administrators in data handling and decision-making. Niti Shala will simulate real-world scenarios for immersive learning, while Viksit Chintan Kaksh will serve as a collaborative space for policy discussion and reform strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- AI
- governance
- NITI Aayog
- BIPARD
- GenNext Lab
- education
- health
- data-driven
- policy
ALSO READ
Kotak Education Foundation Awards 1000 Scholarships to Economically Disadvantaged Students
India Commemorates Literacy Day with Focus on Multilingualism and New Educational Initiatives
Supreme Court Calls for Urgent Overhaul of Sex Education in India
FlowMirror-s(V02): Revolutionizing AI in Education with Jingzhunxue's Groundbreaking LLM
IYDF and Brainy Universe Empower Students in Bihar with Educational and Sports Essentials