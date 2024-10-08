Bihar Leads in AI-Driven Governance Innovation

Bihar is on the brink of catching up with the rest of India concerning education and health, according to NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam. Speaking at a press conference in Gaya, Subrahmanyam highlighted the imminent transformation of Bihar's governance, driven by improved service delivery in aspirational districts.

Subrahmanyam emphasized Bihar's pioneering role in AI-driven governance with the Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development's (BIPARD) GenNext Lab. This innovation aims to align policy-making with evolving global realities, providing tools for more agile and informed decisions among officials.

The BIPARD initiative will introduce three labs to advance governance training. The Bihar Next-Gen Lab, using AI technologies, will train administrators in data handling and decision-making. Niti Shala will simulate real-world scenarios for immersive learning, while Viksit Chintan Kaksh will serve as a collaborative space for policy discussion and reform strategy.

