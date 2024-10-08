Clash Erupts After Water Committee Election in Madhya Pradesh

An intense clash between two groups in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district left fourteen individuals injured, following a local water consumers' committee election. The incident unfolded on Monday night during a victory procession for the Jal Upbhokta Samiti in Khajua village.

Conflict ignited as the procession moved past the residences of defeated candidates' supporters, sparking a violent confrontation between community members, confirmed Bhikangaon police station in-charge Rameshwar Thakur.

Nine individuals from one faction and five from the other sustained injuries, with the most severely hurt sent to the district hospital for treatment. Authorities managed to control the scene and have lodged an FIR. Officials remain tight-lipped on further details.

