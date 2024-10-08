Left Menu

Clash Erupts After Water Committee Election in Madhya Pradesh

A clash between two groups erupted following a local water committee election in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, leading to fourteen injuries. Tensions rose during a victory procession, resulting in a violent altercation. Police intervened to restore order and have filed an FIR regarding the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khargone | Updated: 08-10-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 10:45 IST
Clash Erupts After Water Committee Election in Madhya Pradesh
Assembly elections
  • Country:
  • India

An intense clash between two groups in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district left fourteen individuals injured, following a local water consumers' committee election. The incident unfolded on Monday night during a victory procession for the Jal Upbhokta Samiti in Khajua village.

Conflict ignited as the procession moved past the residences of defeated candidates' supporters, sparking a violent confrontation between community members, confirmed Bhikangaon police station in-charge Rameshwar Thakur.

Nine individuals from one faction and five from the other sustained injuries, with the most severely hurt sent to the district hospital for treatment. Authorities managed to control the scene and have lodged an FIR. Officials remain tight-lipped on further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024