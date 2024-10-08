Left Menu

The Last Stand: Niti's Final Encounter

Niti, a senior Maoist leader, was killed along with 30 other Naxalites by security forces in a forest near the Narayanpur-Dantewada border. Her opposition to infrastructure development in Gawadi village marked her last stand as a leader. Villagers express concern about losing traditional land. The encounter highlights ongoing tensions.

Updated: 08-10-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 12:19 IST
The Last Stand: Niti's Final Encounter
In a significant counter-insurgency operation, a senior Maoist leader known as Niti, along with 30 Naxalites, was killed by security forces in a forest near the Narayanpur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh. This encounter, among the most lethal since the state's creation, unfolded on October 4 after Niti had opposed infrastructural development in the region.

Niti, also called Urmila, played a crucial role in the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee and was a key figure in the PLGA company no. 6 operations across Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Bastar. Her last meeting with villagers in Gawadi emphasized resisting roads and police camps to protect local resources.

The encounter unfolded in a remote, rugged terrain where the villagers heard gunfire that signaled the end of Niti's leadership. Authorities have now identified 22 of the 31 slain Naxalites, each previously carrying large rewards. This incident reveals ongoing tensions and challenges in establishing peace and progress in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

