Israeli Strike Shakes Central Beirut
An Israeli airstrike hit a previously unaffected part of Beirut, Lebanon, sparking panic as smoke rose over the city after missiles were heard.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 22:38 IST
An Israeli strike struck a central neighborhood in the Lebanese capital on Thursday evening, marking a first for the previously unharmed area, according to a Lebanese security source interviewed by Reuters.
Witnesses in Beirut reported hearing missiles fly over the city before a thick plume of smoke billowed from the area, underscoring the tension in the region.
This escalation comes amid rising regional tensions, drawing international attention and calls for restraint from global leaders as the crisis deepens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
