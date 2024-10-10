Israeli Strike Shakes Central Beirut

An Israeli strike struck a central neighborhood in the Lebanese capital on Thursday evening, marking a first for the previously unharmed area, according to a Lebanese security source interviewed by Reuters.

Witnesses in Beirut reported hearing missiles fly over the city before a thick plume of smoke billowed from the area, underscoring the tension in the region.

This escalation comes amid rising regional tensions, drawing international attention and calls for restraint from global leaders as the crisis deepens.

(With inputs from agencies.)