Israeli Strike Hits Unscathed Beirut Neighbourhood

At least two individuals were killed and nine sustained injuries after an Israeli strike targeted a central neighborhood in Beirut, Lebanon on Thursday evening. This area had remained untouched in previous conflicts, according to two Lebanese security sources.

Witnesses reported seeing a thick plume of smoke emerging from the heart of Beirut, following the sound of missiles soaring over the city. The escalation has renewed tensions in a region that has seen intermittent violence.

Residents expressed fear and uncertainty in the aftermath of the strike, as authorities scrambled to assess the damage and investigate the circumstances of the attack.

