Hip-Hop Mogul Diddy to Stand Trial on Federal Charges

Sean "Diddy" Combs is slated to appear in federal court for charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering, with the trial commencing on May 5, 2025. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian announced the trial date during Combs' third court appearance since his September arrest.

The 54-year-old hip-hop magnate pleaded not guilty on September 17 to accusations involving his business enterprise, including Bad Boy Entertainment, allegedly being used to transport women and male sex workers across state lines for recorded events branded as "Freak Offs." The trial will unfold in Manhattan's federal court.

Prosecutor Emily Johnson stated that the government's argument will persist for at least three weeks, while Combs' defense, led by attorney Marc Agnifilo, is anticipated to take about one week.

