Toward a Stronger Lebanon: UN Calls for Military Reinforcement Amid Border Tensions

The reinforcement of Lebanon's army emerges as a critical point for implementing a pivotal United Nations Security Council resolution designed to uphold peace along Lebanon's border with Israel. This need was emphasized by the United States and France during a Thursday session.

Deputy U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood highlighted the international community's focus on fortifying Lebanese state institutions. "A truly sovereign Lebanon, safeguarded by the legitimate Lebanese Armed Forces, is the solution," he noted, stressing that a weaker Lebanon is not the answer to the current crisis.

A conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has recently heightened, escalating with airstrikes and ground incursions in Lebanon's southern region. Despite tensions, a 21-day truce proposal from France and the United States seeks to alleviate conflict, while diplomatic efforts continue.

