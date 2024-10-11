Toward a Stronger Lebanon: UN Calls for Military Reinforcement Amid Border Tensions
Strengthening Lebanon's army is essential for peace on its border with Israel, as highlighted by the UN Security Council. The U.S. and France emphasize a strong, sovereign Lebanon supported by its military. Resolution 1701 aims to keep the border area weapons-free, amid tensions with Hezbollah.
The reinforcement of Lebanon's army emerges as a critical point for implementing a pivotal United Nations Security Council resolution designed to uphold peace along Lebanon's border with Israel. This need was emphasized by the United States and France during a Thursday session.
Deputy U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood highlighted the international community's focus on fortifying Lebanese state institutions. "A truly sovereign Lebanon, safeguarded by the legitimate Lebanese Armed Forces, is the solution," he noted, stressing that a weaker Lebanon is not the answer to the current crisis.
A conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has recently heightened, escalating with airstrikes and ground incursions in Lebanon's southern region. Despite tensions, a 21-day truce proposal from France and the United States seeks to alleviate conflict, while diplomatic efforts continue.
