Toward a Stronger Lebanon: UN Calls for Military Reinforcement Amid Border Tensions

Strengthening Lebanon's army is essential for peace on its border with Israel, as highlighted by the UN Security Council. The U.S. and France emphasize a strong, sovereign Lebanon supported by its military. Resolution 1701 aims to keep the border area weapons-free, amid tensions with Hezbollah.

Updated: 11-10-2024 04:29 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 04:29 IST
The reinforcement of Lebanon's army emerges as a critical point for implementing a pivotal United Nations Security Council resolution designed to uphold peace along Lebanon's border with Israel. This need was emphasized by the United States and France during a Thursday session.

Deputy U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood highlighted the international community's focus on fortifying Lebanese state institutions. "A truly sovereign Lebanon, safeguarded by the legitimate Lebanese Armed Forces, is the solution," he noted, stressing that a weaker Lebanon is not the answer to the current crisis.

A conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has recently heightened, escalating with airstrikes and ground incursions in Lebanon's southern region. Despite tensions, a 21-day truce proposal from France and the United States seeks to alleviate conflict, while diplomatic efforts continue.

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

