Arrest in Manipur: Militant Nabbed and Weapons Seized
A militant from the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) was arrested in Manipur. Identified as M Dhanbir, he was involved in extortion activities. Security forces also seized a significant cache of weapons, including rifles and grenades, during a separate raid in Bishnupur district.
A member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party, identified as 39-year-old M Dhanbir, was apprehended in Manipur's Imphal East district. The arrest followed allegations of his involvement in extortion activities across various parts of Imphal.
Police confirmed that Dhanbir was taken into custody on Thursday, marking a significant breakthrough in ongoing efforts to curb militant activities in the region.
In a simultaneous operation, law enforcement officials conducted a raid near IVR Road in the Bishnupur district, resulting in the seizure of a substantial arsenal, including assault rifles, pistols, and explosive devices.
