Toretsk Tensions: Ukraine Holds Firm Amid Russian Assault
Ukrainian forces maintain control over half of Toretsk, a strategic city in eastern Ukraine, amid ongoing Russian attacks. Despite recent advances by Russian troops, local authorities report that Ukrainian forces are holding their ground, with crucial support from military and police in evacuation efforts.
Ukrainian forces assert control over approximately half of Toretsk, a strategic location in eastern Ukraine. This comes as they work diligently to counter Russian military efforts in the region, local officials stated on Friday.
Military experts emphasize the significance of Toretsk, suggesting that if captured, it could bolster Russian logistical operations in the east. Notably, Ukrainian forces reported eight confrontations in the Toretsk area over the past day, with significant conflict centered around Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.
While Russian forces have made inroads in eastern Ukraine, taking areas like Vuhledar, they have not progressed in Toretsk in the past 24 hours, said Vasyl Chynchyk, head of Toretsk's military administration. Approximately 1,150 residents remain in Toretsk, with evacuations ongoing under military and police oversight.
