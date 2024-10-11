Ensuring Safety and Diplomacy for UN Peacekeepers
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the importance of safeguarding UNIFIL forces in Lebanon to his Israeli counterpart. He advocated for transitioning from military endeavors to diplomatic solutions, following an incident where two U.N. peacekeepers were injured. The discussion aimed at ensuring force safety and fostering diplomacy.
On Friday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin conveyed his concerns to Israel regarding the safety of UNIFIL peacekeeping forces in Lebanon, following an incident where two soldiers were injured in the country's south.
In a conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Austin stressed the need for protecting UNIFIL personnel and shifting focus from military engagements to diplomatic solutions as swiftly as possible.
His message was communicated through a post on X, highlighting a vision to enhance security for peacekeepers while paving the way for diplomatic efforts in the region.
