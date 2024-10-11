Ensuring Safety and Diplomacy for UN Peacekeepers

On Friday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin conveyed his concerns to Israel regarding the safety of UNIFIL peacekeeping forces in Lebanon, following an incident where two soldiers were injured in the country's south.

In a conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Austin stressed the need for protecting UNIFIL personnel and shifting focus from military engagements to diplomatic solutions as swiftly as possible.

His message was communicated through a post on X, highlighting a vision to enhance security for peacekeepers while paving the way for diplomatic efforts in the region.

