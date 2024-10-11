Left Menu

Conflict Escalates as Israeli Strikes Injure U.N. Peacekeepers

Recent escalations in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in south Lebanon have led to the injury of U.N. peacekeepers. This follows Israeli strikes in the area and heightened tensions. The violence has resulted in significant casualties and displacements, drawing international condemnation.

Updated: 11-10-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A clash in south Lebanon has intensified as Israeli forces launched strikes near U.N. peacekeepers' positions, injuring two. The incident has prompted international backlash, with Russia and France seeking explanations and security reassurances for U.N. personnel in the region.

The ongoing conflict, rooted in Hezbollah's support for Gaza's Hamas, has seen an uptick in Israeli military operations in Lebanon, notably targeting southern areas and Beirut suburbs. The Israeli military states these efforts aim at curbing Hezbollah's rocket attacks, which have targeted northern Israel.

Recent Israeli airstrikes in Beirut resulted in significant casualties and increased displacements. The United Nations recorded over 2,100 deaths and more than 10,000 injuries within Lebanon, with a substantial humanitarian impact on civilians and combatants alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

