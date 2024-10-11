Left Menu

Fadnavis Sets Record with 40,000 Police Recruits in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that over 40,000 police personnel were recruited during his leadership of the home department, marking a record. Emphasizing reforms and urban challenges, he inaugurated projects including new police stations and announced initiatives like a modern forensic lab and a 'No Tolerance Policy.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:36 IST
Fadnavis Sets Record with 40,000 Police Recruits in Maharashtra
Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that his tenure has seen the recruitment of over 40,000 police personnel, setting a new record for the state's home department.

Fadnavis, who previously led the home ministry from 2014 to 2019, highlighted these achievements during an event in Pune. He stressed that a transformative approach was being implemented to address police department challenges effectively.

In line with this vision, several new projects worth over Rs 700 crore were inaugurated, including seven police stations and a modern forensic laboratory, as part of efforts to enhance safety and address the urbanization concerns in cities like Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024