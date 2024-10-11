Fadnavis Sets Record with 40,000 Police Recruits in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that his tenure has seen the recruitment of over 40,000 police personnel, setting a new record for the state's home department.

Fadnavis, who previously led the home ministry from 2014 to 2019, highlighted these achievements during an event in Pune. He stressed that a transformative approach was being implemented to address police department challenges effectively.

In line with this vision, several new projects worth over Rs 700 crore were inaugurated, including seven police stations and a modern forensic laboratory, as part of efforts to enhance safety and address the urbanization concerns in cities like Pune.

