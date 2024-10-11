Wisconsin's Slender Man Case: A Decade Later, a Plea for Release

Morgan Geyser, a Wisconsin woman involved in the notorious Slender Man stabbing case, has filed another petition seeking release from a psychiatric hospital. Geyser, now 22, requested freedom once more from Judge Michael Bohren of Waukesha County Circuit Court after previous denials.

The crime that brought her into the spotlight occurred in 2014 when Geyser, aged 12, stabbed classmate Payton Leutner 19 times at the behest of the fictional horror character Slender Man. Despite narrowly surviving, Leutner's ordeal highlighted the dangerous influence of online myths on susceptible youth.

Serving time at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute for mental illness-related attempted homicide, Geyser has faced repeated rejections from the court. While co-conspirator Anissa Weier gained conditional release in 2021, Geyser's latest bid underscores ongoing concerns about public safety.

